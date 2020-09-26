Coronavirus Updates

Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Kanawha County; 76 total deaths

by: Ashley Haycraft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials are reporting two new deaths in Kanawha County related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 76.

As of 4:30 p.m, Saturday, Sept. 26, The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 72-year-old male and a 70-year-old female.

Kanawha County health officials also say there are 65 new cases reported, bringing the total up to 2,671 reported cases; with 2,653 confirmed cases and 36 probable. There are 1,602 people who have recovered from COVID-19, up 65 from Friday.

