KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people are dead after an accident in the Falling Rock area of Kanawha County, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the accident was reported around 8:15 p.m. on the 2800 Block of Jordan Creek Road.

The roadway is closed until further notice.

Kanawha County EMS, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department are on scene.

This is a developing story.