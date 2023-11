KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Two house fires broke out in the eastern part of Kanawha County this morning.

The first broke out just after 5:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Branch Road near Belle. The family was able to get out safely.

The second fire broke out shortly after at an abandoned home at 220 Cambells Creek Drive. The home was engulfed in flames as crews arrived on the scene.