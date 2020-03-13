Two found dead with gunshot wounds in southern WV

PRINCETON, WV (AP) – Authorities say two people were found dead in a southern West Virginia residence.

A homeowner found the bodies with gunshot wounds Thursday morning and called the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Detective Sgt. Steven Sommers identified the victims as Dalton Ramsey and Josh Williams, who both live in the county.

Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that the shooting is believed to be either gang or drug-related. Police said they were searching for a suspect.

