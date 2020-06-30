Two Franklin Co. sheriff’s deputies placed on administrative leave; one deputy tied to controversial video post

COLUMBUS (WCHM) — Two Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, including one deputy connected to a controversial video posted to social media this past weekend.

Deputy David J. Mink, 32, has been placed on leave under suspicion of violation of the office’s social media policy and inattention to duty.

Deputy Nathanial A. Wolfe, 27, has also been placed on leave under suspicion of inattention to duty.

A video posted to a Tik Tok account over the weekend shows a man posing with a rifle with a handgun on the counter, using foul language with text that states when looters and rioters threaten to come into the suburbs.

The account has since been taken down.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Sunday that it was one of the office’s deputies in the video.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Marc Goffstein said Monday that Mink is connected to the video, but could not elaborate.

“All FCSO employees are held to the highest ethical and professional standards,” said Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin. “Anything less will demand accountability.”

The office’s Internal Affairs Bureau has opened an investigation into both deputies.