Two injured after apartment shooting in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — Just after midnight, a shooting occurred at the Towne and Country Apartments in Jefferson.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a resident of the apartment called 911 that he had shot a man who tried to break in.

Deputies say a man came to the residence inebriated looking for a neighboring apartment. The intruder tries to enter using a fake weapon when the resident then shot him.

“One of the rounds or maybe the only round went through the hand of one of his friends that were visiting with him that was helping wrestle the intruder. And then the intruder was shot in I believe the chest,” said Sgt. Brian Humphreys.

The intruder is currently in serious condition being treated at an area hospital. The friend who was shot in the hand was also transported but is believed to be in stable condition.

Deputies say it appears the shooter acted in self-defense and is currently under investigation.

For more of Audra Laskey’s stories, follow her on Facebook and Twitter!