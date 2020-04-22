Two injured in Gallia County crash

CHESHIRE, OH (WOWK) – Two people have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Cheshire, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says at approximately 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 22, a vehicle, driven by James Vining, 45, of Chauncy, Ohio, was traveling south on State Route 7 near mile-point 34 in Gallia County. Troopers say the vehicle allegedly went left-of-center, striking the second vehicle, which was traveling north. The second vehicle, driven by Maria Meadows, 29, of Middleport, Ohio, then allegedly went off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Patrol says Vining was transported to a nearby hospital, and Meadows was flown to a hospital in Huntington for their injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories