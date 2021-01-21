Two injured in Mason County fire

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Officials with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office say two people have been transported following a fire in Mason County.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department says the fire happened this morning, Thursday, Jan. 21 in Gallipolis Ferry.

The Gallipolis and Valley fire departments, Mason County EMS and Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Varian assisted at the scene, according to the Point Pleasant Fire Department.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

