Two injured in Mason County fire

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Officials with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office say two people have been transported following a fire in Mason County.
The Point Pleasant Fire Department says the fire happened this morning, Thursday, Jan. 21 in Gallipolis Ferry.
The Gallipolis and Valley fire departments, Mason County EMS and Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Varian assisted at the scene, according to the Point Pleasant Fire Department.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
