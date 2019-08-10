UPDATE: Names of EMTs killed in accident released

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An auto accident claimed the lives of two EMTs. They have been identified as Brittany Young of Glen Jean and Ronald Dick II of Shady Spring.

At 7:52 a.m. Saturday, Nicholas County dispatchers received the call of an auto accident on southbound U.S. 19 in Powell Mountain, where West Virginia State troopers and Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies were joined by multiple fire departments and JanCare Ambulance.

Paul Seamann, Public Information Officer for JanCare Ambulance, said it was a two vehicle accident involving a semi truck and an ambulance with JanCare, carrying two EMT’s inside. He confirmed both EMT’s were dead at the scene.

Seamann said the EMT’s did not have a patient on board, as they were returning to their station from a hospital-to-hospital transfer in Morgantown. Both the driver and passenger were returning to their normal work schedule from having two days off.

JanCare Ambulance is not releasing the names of the victims due to their families being notified.