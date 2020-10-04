Two KY people found dead weeks after fatal car accident

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two people who have been reported missing have been found dead weeks after they were reported missing in Martin’s County, Kentucky.

On Friday, Oct. 2 at around 6:30 p.m., the Boyd County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to State Route 168, just outside of Catlettsburg in reference to a single-vehicle accident.

Deputy Coroner Dr. R. Beadle says he spoke with responders on the scene and was advised the vehicle in question may have multiple fatalities. The vehicle was discovered by a person in the area that happened to look over the embankment.

Investigators discovered two deceased people and that the accident had happened several weeks prior to anyone finding the vehicle.

Coroner officials have identified the deceased as Laura Carter-Broughton, 40, and Donald Griffith, 49. Both had been reported as missing since Aug. 27, 2020, by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police Post 9.

Boyd County officials say the Carter-Broughton and Griffith were last seen in Martin County in the early morning hours of August 27 and advised they were en route to Ashland, Kentucky.

