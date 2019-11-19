Two local bands compete in national title contest in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WOWK) – Hurricane and Cabell Midland high school marching band members took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday and Friday (November 14-15) to compete against 90 other bands from across the nation.

The bands took part in the biggest marching arts contest of the year at the Bands of America Grand Nationals in Indianapolis.

Bands from Texas, Oklahoma, California, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, the Carolinas and many other states came to seek the title of Grand Champion.

The shows are judged on visual presentation, music performance and various other categories that blend the two elements and also add value to the artistic interpretation and storytelling through the use of marching, playing and movement.

This year Cabell Midland placed 66th in the nation and 8th in the AAA class and Hurricane placed 72nd overall and 21st in the AA class.

Band members from both groups tell 13 News they were excited to just have the chance to perform on such a large stage against some of the best bands in the nation.

The Grand Champion band was from Vandergrift, HS in the Leander ISD in Texas which is near Austin, Texas.

The competitive marching season traditionally concludes with the Grand Nationals contest and now both bands will join many other bands in the area in focusing on marching in holiday parades and performing Christmas concerts.