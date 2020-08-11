Two local men arrested in child trafficking cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two were arrested after the Kanawha County Sherrif’s Office teamed up with other local agencies to stop men who agreed to meet teenagers for sexual acts.

Mark Alan Armstead, 59, of Dunbar, WV, was arrested for allegedly soliciting and traveling to engage in sex with a minor after investigators caught him trying to lure a 13 year old male to meet him to engage in sex acts.

Jonathan Vazquez-Gonzales, 35, of Nitro, WV was arrested for allegedly soliciting and traveling to engage in sex with a minor after investigators caught him trying to lure a 14 year old female to meet him to engage in sex acts.

Both are charged with felonies which carry sentences of five to 30 years in prison and up to $25,000 fines.

An investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected against other people under investigation.

The investigations were conducted by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Dunbar Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police: Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

