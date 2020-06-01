Two Marshall University student-athletes; one employee test positive for COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two Marshall University student-athletes and one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

All three tested positive this past weekend, according to university officials.

All three are asymptomatic for the virus and the cases are not believed to be related. Health officials and university officials do not believe any of the three contracted the virus on campus. The two student-athletes and the employee who tested positive are all in quarantine.

The university is working with Marshall Health physicians and the athletic department staff to make sure all protocols are being followed.

Other than these three cases and the two employees reported in April, the university has had no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees, student-athletes or students in the residence halls.

The affected student-athletes’ and employee’s names and other identifying information will not be released due to privacy regulations.

