Two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two more people in Kanawha County have died in connection to COVID-19 according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. The deaths bring the county to 254 deaths reported by county health officials.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 47-year-old male and a 71-year-old male.

The KCHD also confirmed 41 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Feb. 25. The county has recorded a total of 12,163 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with 10,395 confirmed cases and 1,768 probable cases. Active cases are at 820 and 11,089 residents have recovered.

As of Thursday morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources listed Kanawha County as yellow on the County Alert System map with a positivity rate of 3.85%.