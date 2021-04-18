Two New COVID-19 Deaths in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- Two more Kanawha County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says a 63 year old woman and an 81 year old man died from the virus. DHHR also says a 92 year old woman in Harrison County, a 63 year old woman from Berkeley County, and an 88 year old man from Mineral County have also died. That brings the state’s total to 2,785.

DHHR also reports 370 new cases for a total of 148,887. Active cases increased by 73 to 7,390.