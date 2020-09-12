Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the Mountain State, bringing the state’s total to 265 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Jackson County and a 74-year old male from Marion County.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, West Virginia DHHR officials have also confirmed 347 news cases, making the latest total of positive cases 12,521 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 3,031 active cases and 9,225 West Virginians recovered.

Number of cases per county:

Barbour (35), Berkeley (866), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (647), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (450), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (95), Hancock (137), Hardy (75), Harrison (318), Jackson (226), Jefferson (401), Kanawha (1,934), Lewis (37), Lincoln (137), Logan (537), Marion (240), Marshall (138), Mason (124), McDowell (79), Mercer (373), Mineral (149), Mingo (297), Monongalia (1,661), Monroe (143), Morgan (44), Nicholas (64), Ohio (325), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (56), Preston (142), Putnam (393), Raleigh (412), Randolph (230), Ritchie (9), Roane (39), Summers (28), Taylor (113), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (58), Wayne (313), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (330), Wyoming (76).