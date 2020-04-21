Coronavirus Updates

Two Nitro teenagers possibly face charges for terroristic threats from a practical joke at store

News

by: WOWK Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – What started as a joke from two teenagers from St. Albans has turned into no laughing matter after the possibility of both facing charges of terroristic threats.


Nitro Police Chief Robert Eggleton confirms two teenagers from St. Albans could face charges of terroristic threats.


The two faked sneezing on people in the Nitro Walmart on Sunday while saying they had COVID-19, Eggleton said.


To enhance the effect they sprayed water mists into the air with the sneezes. The teens also recorded the incidents for their YouTube account as well.


Both teens were detained in the Walmart parking lot by police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories