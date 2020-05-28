Two officers wounded in an accidental shooting in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (AP) — Two West Virginia law enforcement officers were wounded while executing a search warrant in what authorities say is an accidental shooting.
The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team were executing a search warrant Wednesday in Beckley
A deputy and a state trooper were shot and wounded. Both are expected to recover, officers said.
The shooting was accidental, but it didn’t indicate the origin of the gunshots, officers said.
No further details were released, including the nature of the search warrant. The sheriff’s office, state police and Beckley city police are investigating.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Former TV weatherman sentenced to at least 4 years in child porn case
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 33,915 cases, 2,098 deaths reported
- 41 million have lost jobs since virus hit, but layoffs slow
- Tucker County, WV, deputies search for missing teen
- One dead in Pike County fatal crash
- Mountain State continues to reel as residents file for unemployment aid
- Former Columbus meteorologist sentenced in child pornography case
- Columbus police officer shot, critically injured; second officer injured but stable
- Man who allegedly broke into bank says he did it for a ‘Hot Pocket’
- WV Gov. Justice set to give daily COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m.