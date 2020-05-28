Two officers wounded in an accidental shooting in Beckley

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

BECKLEY, WV (AP) — Two West Virginia law enforcement officers were wounded while executing a search warrant in what authorities say is an accidental shooting.

The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team were executing a search warrant Wednesday in Beckley

A deputy and a state trooper were shot and wounded. Both are expected to recover, officers said.

The shooting was accidental, but it didn’t indicate the origin of the gunshots, officers said.

No further details were released, including the nature of the search warrant. The sheriff’s office, state police and Beckley city police are investigating.

