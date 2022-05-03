HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – According to Cabell County dispatchers, they received a call around 6:20 Tuesday morning about a body discovered outside St. Mary’s Hospital in one of the hospital parking lots.

According to Cabell County Sheriff, Chuck Zerkle, two people in a car brought a body to the hospital Tuesday morning. The car has been blocked off by law enforcement on hospital grounds. The main entrance to the hospital is open.

There is no ID and no info on what happened to the deceased person prior to arrival at the hospital at this time. Huntington police and sheriff’s detectives are working the scene. The two people who brought the body to the hospital are being questioned by law enforcement.