Two people sent to the hospital in shooting in Guyandotte

Guyandotte, W.Va. (wowk) Huntington Police are conducting a shooting investigation in Guyandotte area Friday night.



Police were called to investigate a report of five or six shots that had been fired in 3200 block of 3rd Avenue.



Two people were injured and taken by Cabell County EMS to a nearby hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.



The incident may be the result of a domestic dispute, but that has not been confirmed by police.



Cabell County 911 dispatch said there is no report of anyone being arrested or charged at this timem but one female has been brought into police headquarters fro questioning.



