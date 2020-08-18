Two plead guilty to federal drug trafficking charges

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people have pled guilty to federal charges in a drug trafficking case.

United States Attorney Mike Stuart says Vernon Eugene Mitchell, 30, of Detroit and Tasha Lynn Adkins, 34, of Huntington both pled guilty to distributing fentanyl. Mitchell also pled guilty to possession of a firearm.

“Fentanyl has been a death drug for our people and Detroit and out-of-state drug dealers simply don’t care. These two were quite the pair. Drugs and guns don’t mix and lawbreakers will be caught and prosecuted,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We are all safer having these two off the streets.”

On October 2, 2019, Huntington Police Department officers used a confidential informant to purchase fentanyl from Mitchell. He then provided the fentanyl to the informant, according to Stuart’s office.

On October 28, 2019, officers again used an informant to contact Mitchell to purchase fentanyl. Stuart says Mitchell directed the informant to go to a home in Huntington where Adkins met with the informant and distributed the fentanyl.

Officers executed a search warrant at Mitchell’s home in Huntington November 7, 2019, where they found Mitchell and Adkins. They also found a number of items including $11,201 in cash and a loaded .45 caliber pistol, according to Stuart.

Mitchell admitted at the plea hearing that he made the money by selling fentanyl and that he possessed the firearm. Stuart says Mitchell also admitted he had been selling heroin and fentanyl in the Huntington area between the summer of 2019 and December 2019.

Mitchell faces five years to life in prison when he is sentenced on November 23, 2020. Adkins faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced the same day.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories