Two taken to hospital after ATV falls into creek

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – Two people are taken to an area hospital after their ATV went over an embankment and into a creek in Marion County.

It happened Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. on Pricketts Creek Road. First responders with the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department and the Bunner Ridge Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found one person outside the vehicle and one person entrapped.

Both were lifted out of the creek by rescue baskets and crews established a landing zone near the site where one person was airlifted by Healthnet.

