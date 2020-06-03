Two transported in Huntington stabbing

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been transported to a local hospital following a reported stabbing in Huntington.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the 400 block of 7th Avenue, according to dispatch.

There are no further details on the incident at this time. The conditions of the two people transported are unknown.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

