UPDATE (2:22 p.m. June 12): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave are back open.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash involving a minor shut down all but one westbound lane of MacCorkle Avenue on Sunday.

Kanawha County dispatch says that there are reported injuries and one car had passengers who were trapped in their vehicle.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.