U.S. Attorney’s Office using education to combat Human Trafficking in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- Human Trafficking is a growing problem in West Virginia and across the nation but it consistently is changing making it hard to combat. The U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart’s office is working on stopping the problem by educating local law enforcement, teachers and nurses on the warning signs.

In 2016 the Department of Justice mandated all U.S. Attorney offices make a plan of action to curb Human Trafficking. In West Virginia a task force was created.

The biggest problem they face is identifying children who are being trafficked. Whether it’s by a stranger or their family many abusers will send the children to school just like every other kid because of this the Task Force is focusing on educating those who interact with children to see the warning signs.

“All of these different individuals who are going to be on the front line and be the ones to initially come in contact with someone who is a trafficking victim will recognize the signs and know what to do if they suspect trafficking,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Herrald.

The first priority of the task force is to rescue the victim but after that it’s prosecuting, to keep these abusers from doing it again. Unfortunately according to a study by Thorn.org most victims don’t want to pursue prosecution. The Task Force hopes educating local law enforcement on how to treat these victims will help the prosecutors build a better relationship with the victim.

“That law enforcement is understanding of the trauma and situation that these victims are dealing with when they’re first rescued so that we can hopefully streamline it to make the prosecution process something that victims will feel comfortable with,” said AUSA Herrald.