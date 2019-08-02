Breaking News
UPDATE: Abducted Marion County girl found unharmed in Texas; father arrested

U.S. Postal Service releases Forever Stamps in honor of ‘brave and loyal’ military dogs

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WTVO) — The United States Postal Service released a new set of Forever Stamps on Thursday which honor “the nation’s brave and loyal military working dogs.”

“Each block of four stamps features one stamp of each of the following breeds — German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinois and Dutch shepherd — that commonly serve in America’s armed forces,” according to a press release.”The background of each stamp features a detail of a white star. A star appears in the center of each block. The stylized digital illustrations are in red, white, blue and gold to represent the American flag and patriotism.”

The stamps are available in stores or online at USPS.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events