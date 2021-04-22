U.S. Senate Republicans offer their own Infrastructure Bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Capitol Hill, Senate Republicans unveiled their 568-billion dollar infrastructure bill, which is a lot smaller than President Biden’s 2.3 trillion dollar plan.

Highlights of the GOP bill include 299 billion dollars for roads and bridges; 81 billion dollars for public transit and rail; and 44 billion dollars for airports. The Republican plan also sets aside 65-billion dollars for broadband expansion.

“I think it’s important for you all to realize that this is the largest infrastructure investment that Republicans have come forward with. This is a robust package, when we look at where we are focusing our infrastructure needs,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Senator Capito is in agreement with Senator Joe Manchin and Governor Jim Justice, that completion of Corridor-H in the Eastern Panhandle, which flows into Virginia and Washington, DC, is the state’s top priority. Meanwhile other Republicans are saying much of President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill has nothing to do with transportation.

“You have people calling reparations infrastructure. You have people calling child care infrastructure. You have people calling Medicare For All, infrastructure. So this really gets away from roads and bridges, which most people think roads and bridges are really infrastructure,” said Sen. Rand Paul, (R) Kentucky.

The Republican plan also includes $35 billion dollars for drinking water and waste water improvements.

“These infrastructure bills will likely bounce back and forth between the White House and Congress over the next several weeks, leaving state leaders to wonder if their priority projects will get funded or not,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.