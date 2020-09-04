U.S. Senators rally to save “Stars and Strips” newspaper

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito has joined a bipartisan group of senators trying to convince the U.S. Department of Defense to reinstate funding to keep the military’s “Stars and Stripes” newspaper alive.

In a letter to the Defense Department, the senators urged the department to continue the newspaper which was first published during the Civil War and has been continuously published since World War II.

The Pentagon was instructed by President Donald Trump to close down the paper on September 30, the end of the federal fiscal year, in order to save $15.5 million in Defense Department spending. The order also included having the newspaper dissolved by January 31, 2021.

The letter, addressed to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, states “Stars and Stripes is an essential part of our nation’s freedom of the press that serves the very population charged with defending that freedom.”

“It was Stars and Stripes that revealed the Defense Department’s use of public relations firms that profiled reporters and steered them toward favorable coverage of the war in Afghanistan,” it continues. “Most recently, the paper brought to light the failure of schools on U.S. military installations to shut down during the pandemic, despite Japanese Schools doing so. These stories illustrate why Stars and Stripes is essential: they report on stories that no one else covers.”

The memo ordering the dissolution asserts the administration has the authority to do so under the president’s fiscal year 2021 defense department budget request, which zeroed out the $15.5 million subsidy for the paper.

Congress, which approves the federal budget, has yet to approve the president’s request. The request is part of the debate now underway over approval of the 2021 federal budget which beings October 1, 2020.

The letter to Esper says the House-passed version of the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2021 contains funding for the newspaper to continue which the Administration didn’t request. It also says the Senate has not yet released its version of the defense appropriations bill.

“We urge you to take steps to preserve the funding prerogatives of Congress before allowing any such disruption to take place.” the letter asks.

