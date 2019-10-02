U.S. Supreme Court could weigh in on WV Impeachment case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- Tuesday morning the U.S. Supreme Court met to conference on whether to take the case of the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates appeal on the impeachment of the West Virginia Supreme Court.

Over the Summer of 2018 the House of Delegates started impeachment inquiries into four supreme court justices over their excessive spending but in the fall the temporary court halted the proceedings. That decision by the state’s high court has led to the nation’s high court.

“I think it’s a testament to the fact that there are lots of questions associated with this and that we believe, obviously, that the West Virginia Supreme Court made a drastic error in their decision,” Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Jackson, Senate President.

Justice Beth Walker and Justice Margaret Workman continue to serve on the state supreme court. Former Justice Robin Davis resigned while former Justice Allen Loughry is currently serving time in federal prison, for his part in the scandal.

The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case or not could come anytime between Tuesday and Monday, October 7.