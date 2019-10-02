U.S. Supreme Court to rule on LGBTQ employment protection

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court will hear three cases that could determine if federal law protects the LGBTQ community.

Some states already have a law to protect LGBTQ people in place but this decision could allow people nationwide to be protected under Title VII for their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Currently, West Virginia has no statewide law on employment discrimination for LGBTQ people despite bills being introduced for multiple sessions to put one in place. Advocates say even if the Supreme Court rules in their favor, they would still like to see a state law to protect LGBTQ people from housing discrimination as well.