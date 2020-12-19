Coronavirus Updates
U.S. Surgeon General to meet with DeWine to talk COVID-19 response

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The United States Surgeon General is scheduled to visit Columbus Saturday.

Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, M.D., M.P.H., will meet virtually with Gov. Mike DeWine and others involved in Ohio’s fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The meeting, which is not open to the public, will be held at 12:30 p.m. and include representatives from the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio National Guard, and state and local leaders.

Adams was part of a group of government officials including Vice President Mike Pence who received round one of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

