1-year-old found unresponsive due to opioid overdose

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM)– A mother has been arrested after her 1-year-old son was found unresponsive due to an opioid overdose.

Pennsylvania resident Amanda Christian and her roommate Jesse Daugherty are charged after police responded to their Franklin County residency early Tuesday morning. Life performing measures were administered by EMS and the juvenile male was life-flighted to the hospital for further treatment.

The 1-year-old is currently listed in critical condition.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, both Christian and Daugherty admitted to being heroin users. However, Christian said she allegedly “blacked-out” the previous night from snorting heroin and woke up to find the juvenile unresponsive and blue.

Both Christian and Daugherty are being charged with felony endangerment of a child, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The mother and roommate are each being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $500,000 bail.