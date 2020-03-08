10 dead, 23 missing as hotel in China virus fight collapses

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search for victims at the site of a hotel collapse in Quanzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Several people were killed and others trapped in the collapse of the Chinese hotel that was being used to isolate people who had arrived from other parts of China hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said Sunday. (Lin Shanchuan/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (CNN) – At least 10 people died after a hotel that was being used as a coronavirus quarantine center collapsed Saturday night in southeastern China, according to China’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

When the building came down, 80 people were inside. Nine escaped, while about 71 people were trapped.

The Fujian Fire Department has deployed 848 firefighters, 169 fire engines and seven search dogs, and has worked through the night to find survivors.

“We are using life-detection instruments to monitor signs of life and professional breaking-in tools to make forcible entries. We are trying our utmost to save trapped people,” said Guo Yutuan, squadron leader of the Quanzhou Armed Police detachment’s mobile unit.

Rescuers have so far pulled out 48 people from the rubble.

Among those rescued were a young boy, his father and mother. The family was taken to a hospital.

