10-year-old gets his wish to be a robot superhero

ORANGE COUNTY, FL (CBS Newspath) – 10-year-old Gaige has always wanted to become a robot superhero and save someone. On Thursday his wish came true.

Despite Gaige’s heart condition, he’s dreamed of becoming a robot superhero and saving someone. His wish came true thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and first responders Feb. 27.

ROBOGaige was sworn in as an honorary deputy by the Orange County, Florida sheriff. ROBOGaige joined deputies to stop a “robbery.” Then, he teamed up with Orange County Fire Rescue to help put out a fire. ROBOGaige even saved a woman “trapped” in a building.

ROBOGaige said it “feels great” to be able to save the day.

