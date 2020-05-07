10-year-old girl writes song for her hero … her COVID-fighting mom

DENVER (CNN) – Many people realize healthcare workers are risking their lives to help COVID-19 patients, but, that reality is especially stark for the families of doctors, nurses and other staff.

That’s why when a girl in Denver had to write about her hero for school — she chose her mom.

“My name is Hannah, and I wanted to write a song about people who are helping fight coronavirus,” Hannah Hyatt says.

“It started out as a school assignment for social studies, and the assignment was to write a paragraph about your hero.”

Like all kids today, life looks different for 10-year-old Hannah.

School is online and she can’t see her friends.

But this lesson is personal.

“Who is my hero? Who is the hero right now? So, I chose my mom because she’s going, we’re waking up in our pajamas meeting breakfast, and she’s waking up and putting on a mask and going out to work,” Hannah says.

Hannah’s mom, Dr. Mandy Hyatt, is a pediatrician in Denver.

And while dad Dan is out of work as a sports statistician, it has allowed for more time to be together and to appreciate those helping in the COVID-19 fight.

“We talked about what characteristics superheroes have,” Dan says. “They run towards the fight.”

“Everyone else goes away,” he added. “We’re trying to go away. We’re trying to pull back and let those who know what they’re doing go. … it’s a different kind of hero, but it’s the same thing.”

Other lyrics in Hannah’s song reference characters from “The Avengers” and other comics.

She writes: “The Hulk could smash my mother. She’s barely taller than me. But mom’s got a secret weapon, armed with her MD.”