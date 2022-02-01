100 bags of fentanyl in teen’s room after apparent drug exposure death: police

HARTFORD, CT (WJW) — A 13-year-old Connecticut boy died after a reported fentanyl exposure at his school, Hartford police confirmed.

A search of the child’s bedroom later revealed about 100 bags of fentanyl, which matched the approximately 40 bags found at the school, police said.

Police were called to the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy Jan. 13 after the boy was found unconscious. He was immediately taken to the hospital, as were two other boys who reportedly complained of dizziness. Police said their investigation shows the children were all exposed to the substance at the same time.

The teen later died on Jan. 15, police confirmed.

“We can confidently say that the fentanyl that caused the overdose was the same fentanyl that was located in the juvenile’s bedroom,” Hartford police said in a report.

It is not yet clear how the teen came to be in possession of the drugs, although police said they do have a person of interest in the case. Police said after speaking with the child’s mother they believe she was unaware of the drugs in the home.

An investigation is ongoing.