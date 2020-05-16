108-year-old New Jersey woman beats the coronavirus

ALLENDALE, NJ (CNN) – One woman in New Jersey to recover from COVID-19 could be the oldest person in the world to do so. She’s 108 years old … And to her, it’s just one more challenge she’s overcome to survive.

With Sylvia Goldsholl was born Dec. 29, 1911.

“The oldest of four children and I was the smartest one from the bunch,” Goldsholl says.

She tested positive in March and was moved to the COVID isolation wing at the Allendale Community for Senior Living where she’s lived since 2007.

In two weeks she was healthy and cleared.

A web search turned up news reports of a 107-year olds in Turkey and the Netherlands recovering from COVID-19, but no one 108 or older.

“I survived everything they pushed, I was determined to survive,” Goldsholl says.

Frankly, Goldsholl really showed no interest in talking about the coronavirus.

After all, she’s lived through — pandemics and depression, world wars – it was minor speed bump anyway.

“I am a very friendly person,” Goldsholl says. “If you’re friendly to me, I return the friendliness.”

A long time Bronx resident who moved to New Jersey 20 years ago, she was more interested in telling me about her family.

“A lot of stubbornness in them, which they got from their Pop,” Goldsholl says. “Their Pop had a lot of brains.”

I didn’t ask a second time.

When someone is 108 what you do is listen to them.

And I was honored to do just that.

“I am a survivor,” Goldsholl says. “I’ve got to come out on the top of every list.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories