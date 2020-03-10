11-year-old boy thrown from balcony in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN (CBS) – St. Paul Police say an 11-year-old boy was thrown off the top floor of this apartment complex in the St Anthony Park neighborhood, after his 33-year-old mother dragged him out of his bed outside, and tossed him.

“We’re having trouble imagining any reason that this makes sense,”

A neighbor called police because they thought the boy had jumped.

When officers arrived the boy was conscious and breathing but had serious injuries, including a fractured jaw, broken leg, and head injury.

Inside the apartment unit officers also found the boy’s 6-year-old brother who was not harmed.

Their mother was arrested and her girlfriend was also taken in for questioning.

A motive is unclear.

“Our investigators spent hours with the mother this morning and they haven’t gotten there. She hasn’t told us why she would do something like this.”

Residents we spoke to that live in the apartment told us they are shocked by the incident.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell personally called each responding officer at the scene to offer support.

“They’re mothers and fathers. They’re brothers and sisters they have children in their lives they love very much so going to these calls where a child has been injured at the hands of their mother is really tough.”

The boy was taken to regions hospital where he is being treated for several broken bones. He is expected to survive.

The boy’s mother has not yet been charged with a crime. She does not have a criminal history outside of minor traffic violations.

