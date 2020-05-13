GRIFFIN, GA (WOWK) – A 12-year-old has died after accidentally being shot Saturday by his five-year-old brother who found a gun in the woods behind their home.
The 5-year-old told officials he found the gun and thought it was a toy. He said he accidentally shot his brother in the chest, according to the police department in Griffin. His brother was taken to a hospital where he later died.
A 7-year-old sibling was also present at the time of the shooting.
Griffin police said that earlier in the day, three men were able to escape officers during an attempted traffic stop in the area. Police said the men fled “behind houses in close proximity to where this shooting occurred.”
A police search turned up a bag suspected to contain controlled substances believed to be ecstasy, but no weapons were found during the search. However, police were later able to talk to the suspected driver of the fleeing vehicle who provided police with “information relative to the investigation.”
The police department’s Criminal Investigation Division is looking for a person suspected of abandoning the gun. The weapon and clothing will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab “to determine further who has possessed and touched the weapon,” police said.
Authorities plan to seek charges against those who left the gun where children could find it, according to the release.
“We will leave no stone unturned as we search for the individuals responsible for the abandonment of this weapon,” police chief Mike Yates said in a statement.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Illinois woman mauled to death by her French bulldog
- Oak Hill Police file charges in invasion of privacy case at tanning salon
- 12-year-old dies after accidentally shot by 5-year-old brother who found a gun in woods
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 25,721 cases, 1,483 deaths reported
- Tracking the Tropics: Subtropical storm likely to develop in Atlantic this weekend
- LIVE NOW: What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Justice gives opening date for tanning services, recognizes Nursing Home Week
- Police search for missing juvenile from Logan County
- Grocery store prices post highest jump in 46 years
- Interactive timeline: Explore how COVID-19 impacted the Mountain State