12-year-old runs half-marathon to honor fallen K9

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (CBS) – 12-year-old Sydney Munro of Harrod, Ohio woke up at three in the morning to make the drive Columbia City, Indiana to run in their annual Veterans Marathon. It wasn’t her first half-marathon but it was her first time running with a flag on her back to honor a fallen K-9.

“I’ve ran with canines but never for one. Mom told me Cas’ story and I just thought I am doing this. Like, I have to,” Sydney said.

K-9 Cas with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department died July 10, after her handler’s car was hit by a fleeing vehicle on US 30, northwest of Columbia City. The car caught fire, and officers on scene were unable to get Cas out.

Her handler, Deputy Gary Archbold, said it’s not the first flag that has been given to him in her honor, but it will still have a special place in his heart.

“This flag is very special to me and I’ve seen so many flags folded this year for Cas. Each one of them holds a special place in my heart,” says Archbold.

Sydney says it was just as meaningful of a moment for her because she understands how important pets can be to their owners.

“It was a big moment for him and me at the same time because that was a big piece of his life. That was his dog and losing a family member is just like losing a dog,” Sydney says.

Archbold had Cas for two years, first with the Columbia City Police Department and then with the Sheriff’s Department. He says one of the things that has touched him the most is how Cas’ story has brought people together.

“I’m really overwhelmed most of the time by how much Cas brought our community and other communities together,” Archbold says.

Sydney was connected with Cas through Flags4Fallen…an organization that recruits runners to carry flags in honor of families who lost loved ones too soon. Cas’ flag was the group’s 400th to cross a finish line over 40 states.

