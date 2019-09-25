NEW YORK (WFLA) — Among the 301 graduates into the New York City Fire Department Tuesday, 13 of them are children of firefighters killed on Sept. 11, according to KTVI.
“Every day that I came to the academy, I was grateful to be there and to follow in the footsteps of my father, brothers, uncle, and all those who came before. This is exactly where I want to be,” said Probationary Firefighter Rebecca Asaro.
Asaro’s father, Carl Asaro, was one of the 343 FDNY members killed on Sept. 11.
For photos of the graduation ceremony, click here.
More Stories
- Kentucky looking to expand “The Dinner Table” project
- U.S. Attorney not giving in to pressure from Senator on VA investigation
- Lawmakers updated on West Virginia budget picture
- Ohio football player saves neighbor’s life by lifting car
- Sherman High School student wins medals in world Jiu-Jitsu competition
- 13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate into NYC fire dept.
- US Attorney: 21 people indicted for roles in Akron to West Virginia drug trafficking organization
- Mother charged in Mason County fire that killed son
- West Virginia governor’s companies ordered to pay $35M in lawsuit
- Domino’s hiring garlic bread taste tester for $30/hr