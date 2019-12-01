2 Children dead, 1 missing after Arizona flash floods

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN Newscource) – Authorities have confirmed two of the three children who went missing in Arizona after floodwaters swept up their vehicle have been found dead. This weekend’s weather is creating challenges for crews looking for a third child.

Authorities in Arizona say a vehicle with nine people inside was crossing Tonto Creek in Gila County near the New Mexico border Friday when it was swept up by rushing water.

Deputy Phil Smith of the Gila County Sheriff’s Department said, “Upon arrival, we found a military-style vehicle actually almost completely submerged.”

Four children and an adult got out of the vehicle and became stranded on a sandbar in the middle of the creek. A rescue helicopter picked them up, and a woman on the shore was also rescued.

Tragically on Saturday, authorities confirmed they had found the bodies of two young children. A third child is still missing.

“We have a lot of good training with a lot of great people assisting and expert knowledge and experience out looking and we put that all together to do everything we can,” said Smith.

Crews desperately searching for the child are also dealing with flood warnings and dangerous weather conditions.

“There’s a lot of trees, there’s a lot of brush that makes it almost impossible in some areas to traverse. We have very cold conditions right now. The water is very cold. It’s very slippery and muddy,” said Smith.

The relation between the adults and the children is still unclear.

