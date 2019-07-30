2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi

FILE – This Thursday, June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at one of their stores. A 20-year-old man in southern Oregon filed a lawsuit, Monday, March 5, 2018, against Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart after he says they refused to sell him a rifle. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – A sheriff says one person is dead and a suspect was shot at a Walmart in the northern Mississippi city of Southaven.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told WHBQ-TV that one person was killed and the suspect was shot.

The shooting prompted a sizeable law enforcement response, with officers setting up a perimeter and entering the Walmart Supercenter.

A woman answering the phone at the Southaven Police Department Tuesday morning said “we have ongoing emergencies” and no one was available to provide information.

7/30/2019 9:15:34 AM (GMT -4:00)