(The Hill) — Almost 70% of Americans said in a new poll that they believe that the U.S. economy is getting worse.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 69% of respondents said that they think the U.S. economy is getting worse, compared to 12% who said that it is getting better.

Eighteen percent of those surveyed believe that the U.S. economy has remained the same.

Thirty-four percent of respondents, meanwhile, said they approve of President Biden’s handling of gas prices, a percentage that is up 7 points from a similar poll published in June.

Forty-nine percent of respondents also said they will favor a candidate who supports keeping abortions legal, while 27 percent of respondents said they will support a candidate who supports limiting abortion access. Twenty-two percent of those surveyed said that they don’t care about their preferred candidate’s stance on abortions.

And 75% of Republican respondents said they are very enthusiastic about voting in the midterm elections, while 68% of Democrats agreed as did 49% of Independents.

The new ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6 with a total of 665 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 4.2 percentage points.