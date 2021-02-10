2-year-old girl, dog abducted in stolen car found safe

CAYCE, S.C. (WJZY) — A 2-year-old girl and a dog were found safe after a man stole the car they were in from a South Carolina hotel Tuesday night.

According to the Cayce County Department of Safety, a man jumped into a vehicle parked at a Quality Inn and drove off with the child and dog inside the car. An Amber Alert was issued shortly afterward.

According to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the girl was abducted around 8:50 p.m. Cayce DPS said the child and the dog were located later Tuesday night. Both are safe.

Police are still looking for the suspect. He is described as a Black man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a thin build and short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and dark shoes.

