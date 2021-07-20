2021 Best Police Cruiser Contest is underway

(WOWK) — It’s time to cast your votes! The annual American Association of State Troopers 2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest has begun.

The AAST hosts an annual calendar contest and encourages state law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents its state. The winning photo will be featured on the cover of AAST’s 2022 wall calendar.

AAST began on Tuesday, July 20 at 12 p.m. and will end on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 12 p.m.

Here’s a look at the photo entries from state law enforcement in our Tri-State:

West Virginia State Police cruiser

(Photo Courtesy: American Association of State Troopers)

Ohio State Police cruiser

(Photo Courtesy: American Association of State Troopers)

Kentucky State Police cruiser in Woodford County, Kentucky

(Photo Courtesy: American Association of State Troopers)

To cast your vote, click here to visit their Facebook page, or follow this link for the survey.

Last year’s winners include:

1st: Georgia State Patrol

2nd: Kentucky State Police

3rd: Nevada Highway State Patrol

4th: Ohio State Highway Patrol

5th: Nebraska State Patrol