31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing spread of coronavirus

(KDVR) – The best way to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus is still with good old water and soap.
The CDC advises that people wash their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their face, cover their mouth when sneezing or coughing, and regularly clean surfaces.
Our sister station, KDVR, came up with a list of songs that have choruses that are at least 20 seconds long to help you enjoy your hand washing.
- Disturbia– Rihanna
- Intentions– Justin Bieber
- Decode– Paramore
- You Need To Calm Down– Taylor Swift
- Party in the USA– Miley Cyrus
- Mambo 5– Lou Bega
- Firework– Katy Perry
- Mr. Brightside– The Killers
- Jolene– Dolly Parton
- Dirt On Boots– Jon Pardi
- Beverly Hills– Wheezer
- God’s Country– Blake Shelton
- Girl– Maren Morris
- Prayed For You– Matt STell
- Don’t Stop Believin’- Journey
- Truth Hurts– Lizzo
- Shake it off- Taylor Swift
- Macarena– Los Del Rio
- Uptown Funk– Bruno Mars
- Shape of You– Ed Sheeran
- Sexy and I know it– LMFAO
- Tik ToK– Ke$ha
- Watch Me– Silento
- Up Down– Morgan Wallen
- Beer Never Broke My Heart– Luke Combs
- Chlorine– Twenty One Pilots
- Burning Man– Dierks Bentley
- Buy Me A Boat– Chris Janson
- The Git Up– Blanco Brown
- Wobble– V.I.C.
- Say My Name– Destiny’s Child
