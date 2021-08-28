47 victims rescued, 102 arrested in human trafficking stings across 12 states

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) – A raid involving law enforcement agencies across 12 states rescued 47 victims of human trafficking and led to 102 arrests.
The sting, known as “Operation United Front,” took place overnight Thursday and was led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The agencies worked alongside federal agencies and law enforcement in 11 other states to execute the operation.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the massive sting is believed to be the first of its kind.
“Missouri will not stop until it becomes the most inhospitable state for human trafficking,” Schmitt said.
A total of 102 people across the country were arrested in connection with human trafficking, according to Schmitt. Officers also rescued 47 victims and sex workers. More than 40 needed some type of medical attention.
In Kentucky alone, 21 victims were rescued. Officers also arrested 46 people.
The 12 states involved in the sting are listed below, as well as the number of people rescued and arrested in each state.
- Missouri
- 2 arrests made
- 4 victims rescued
- Illinois
- 3 arrests made
- 1 victim rescued
- Iowa
- 11 arrests made
- large amount of currency seized
- Kentucky
- 46 arrests made
- 21 victims rescued
- 2 of the victims rescued as minors
- Minnesota
- 3 arrests made
- 8 victims rescued
- Nebraska
- 7 arrests made
- North Dakota
- 3 arrests made
- 6 victims rescued
- Oklahoma
- 7 arrests made
- 1 victim rescued
- Tennessee
- 4 arrests made
- Texas
- 2 arrests made
- 4 victims rescued
- Wisconsin
- 5 arrests made
Attorney General Schmitt said the agencies involved plan to conduct large-scale operations like this in the future.
