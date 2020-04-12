5-year-old goes viral for COVID-19 to video

NORTH POLE, AK (CNN) – A 5-year-old from North Pole got national and international attention when she made a video about staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Stay home, I’m sorry if you can’t go to your play dates, don’t go anywhere and wash your hands, I’m serious,” Nova Knight says.

Her first video was inspired by …

“Justin Trudeau, a video that Auntie Jennifer sent it to me and made me want to make my own so I could help people not get the virus,” Knight says.

Trudeau responded to her video thanking nova for helping to spread the word.

“I was excited and happy,” she says,

But nova understands some kids might be sad right now.

“I’m sorry you can’t go on your play dates but you can do stuff at home I can give you ideas,” she says.

One activity Nova likes to do is play outside in the snow with her family. But she also has ideas for what to do inside.

“What I like to do when I’m stuck at home is craft,” she says. “What do you like to do when you’re stuck at home?”

Nova also likes …

“Playing dress up, cooking, watching TV, new games on my Kindle and lots of dress up,” she says.

And Nova wants to remind people to …

“Stay home and wash their hands,” she says.

