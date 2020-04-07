HOUSTON (WGHP) — A 5-year-old boy died at the hospital Monday a week after he was shot while recording videos on the balcony of his family’s Houston home.
Jordan Allen Jr. was making videos with his dad on the social networking app TikTok when a stray bullet struck him on March 31, according to his family and the medical examiner, KTRK reports.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. while Jordan was sitting with his family on the balcony porch of their second-floor home in southwest Houston.
“He just told me to get him some juice, that’s why I stepped in the house to get him some juice,” Jordan Allen Sr. told KTRK.
Then, five to six shots range out, and Allen Jr. was shot in the head by a stray bullet.
“Everybody ran in the house and the kids’ room in the house, so I ran to the porch, and then I see my son on the ground holding his head asking for my help,” Allen Sr. said.
The shooter drove away from the scene.
Monday morning, his family took him off of life support, according to KTRK.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Pandemic heroes: Special needs parents
- 147 new cases, seven additional deaths in KY; state works to increase response to unemployment calls
- Smaller cities in Kanwaha County look for ways to connect with residents during COVID-19
- More help for the Covid-caused unemployment in West Virginia
- Experts: Expect 25% increase in local businesses closing by end of month
- Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Tuesday briefing
- South Carolina police officers rescue ducklings from drain, reunite them with momma duck
- KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update in Bluegrass State
- 5-year-old Texas boy dies after being shot in head while making TikTok videos on balcony
- Investigation ongoing, reward offered in Greenbrier County double homicide and arson